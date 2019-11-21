All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 114 N Almont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
114 N Almont Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

114 N Almont Dr

114 North Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

114 North Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment 2 Available 12/01/19 Romantic shady lane. Beautiful lower front unit in Spanish-style building located just north of Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Hardwood floors. Large, completely remodeled unit. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, including dish washer and microwave. Remodeled bathroom with new tiles, tub and vanity/sink. Lots of light and windows throughout the unit. Air conditioners in bedroom and living room. High, coved ceilings and faux tile fireplace in living room. Laundry facilities in the basement. Beverly Hills permitted street parking. For more information, or to make an appointment to see the apartment, please call.

(RLNE4133311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 N Almont Dr have any available units?
114 N Almont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 114 N Almont Dr have?
Some of 114 N Almont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 N Almont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
114 N Almont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 N Almont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 N Almont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 114 N Almont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 114 N Almont Dr offers parking.
Does 114 N Almont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 N Almont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 N Almont Dr have a pool?
No, 114 N Almont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 114 N Almont Dr have accessible units?
No, 114 N Almont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 114 N Almont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 N Almont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 N Almont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 N Almont Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts