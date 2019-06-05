All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 1006 North CRESCENT Drive.
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

1006 North CRESCENT Drive

1006 North Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Southern Colonial historic landmark estate, located on one of the most desirable cul-de-sacs in Beverly Hills. Graciously perched on a knoll with large elegant rooms, high ceilings, and gorgeous moldings. Gated and private on a 1.5-acre lot, this home boasts a gourmet kitchen with soapstone counters and custom cabinetry; including Subzero refrigerator and freezer, 60" Wolf range, multiple ovens, and dishwashers. Large formal dining room and living room open to quiet patios and manicured lawns. The gorgeous master suite has high ceilings and a fireplace with en suite bath and large walk-in closet. Three additional en suite bedrooms, den with fireplace, large guesthouse, playroom/bonus rooms, separate staff quarters, gym, pool, and BBQ. A wonderful opportunity to live in one of the classic Beverly Hills grand mansions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
1006 North CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 1006 North CRESCENT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 North CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 North CRESCENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 North CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive has a pool.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 North CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 North CRESCENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
