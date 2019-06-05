1006 North CRESCENT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Southern Colonial historic landmark estate, located on one of the most desirable cul-de-sacs in Beverly Hills. Graciously perched on a knoll with large elegant rooms, high ceilings, and gorgeous moldings. Gated and private on a 1.5-acre lot, this home boasts a gourmet kitchen with soapstone counters and custom cabinetry; including Subzero refrigerator and freezer, 60" Wolf range, multiple ovens, and dishwashers. Large formal dining room and living room open to quiet patios and manicured lawns. The gorgeous master suite has high ceilings and a fireplace with en suite bath and large walk-in closet. Three additional en suite bedrooms, den with fireplace, large guesthouse, playroom/bonus rooms, separate staff quarters, gym, pool, and BBQ. A wonderful opportunity to live in one of the classic Beverly Hills grand mansions.