1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK

Amenities
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796
Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.
Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.
Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing
Term: 12 months.
Rent: $2795/monthly
Deposit: $5590
Move in cost: First month rent and two months deposit at/after June 1,2020
--Short walk from BART and UC campus.
--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.
--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.
--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.
--High-speed internet are available.
--Newly remodeled beautiful steam shower room.
--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.
--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.
--No pets/non smoking policies.
Must has good credit and references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92796
No Pets Allowed
