Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK

1844 Dwight Way · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796

Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.
Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.
Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing
Term: 12 months.
Rent: $2795/monthly
Deposit: $5590
Move in cost: First month rent and two months deposit at/after June 1,2020
--Short walk from BART and UC campus.
--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.
--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.
--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.
--High-speed internet are available.
--Newly remodeled beautiful steam shower room.
--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.
--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.
--No pets/non smoking policies.
Must has good credit and references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92796
Property Id 92796

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have any available units?
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
What amenities does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have?
Some of 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK does offer parking.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have a pool?
No, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have accessible units?
No, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK does not have units with air conditioning.
