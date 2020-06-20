1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK

Amenities

Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus.

Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here. Sign in today and schedule a date to move in and enjoy the style of living in Berkeley.

Please text/ call Ann(510)224-9966 to schedule a viewing

Term: 12 months.

Rent: $2795/monthly

Deposit: $5590

Move in cost: First month rent and two months deposit at/after June 1,2020

--Short walk from BART and UC campus.

--Organic herb/fruit tree gardens.

--A spacious kitchen overlooking the garden.

--Newly remodeled Kitchen with appliances, professional cookware, Gas stove/ Over Range Microwave, Refrigerator, Self-Cleaning Oven, Updated.

--High-speed internet are available.

--Newly remodeled beautiful steam shower room.

--Laundry: Washer/ Dryer in Unit.

--Parking: Off-Street car Parking, 1 Space per Unit; gated bike parking spaces.

--No pets/non smoking policies.

Must has good credit and references.

No Pets Allowed



