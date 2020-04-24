All apartments in Berkeley
1440 Walnut Street A

1440 Walnut Street · (925) 956-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1440 Walnut Street A · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST

Please email or text Chris 5105560626
Remodeled Gourmet Ghetto Condo!
1038 Sqft of living space.
Secure building.
Spacious Lower level unit.
Property features brand New kitchen,
New big spacious bathroom,
New Engineered hardwood floors throughout,
New Electrical panel,
All New Stainless Steel appliances,
New windows & doors
New recess lighting & New light fixtures
Roof-Top Views of the Bay
Free Washer & Dryer in the Common Laundry Room
This is a ground floor flat
Covered Parking $95
=======================================================

****TAKING APPLICATIONS NOW*****
APPLICATION PROCESS (please read):

1) All Applications must be filled out online and Application Fees paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

http://eliteapts.com/available-properties/

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers must be attached to the online application please.

3) All the documents must be submitted before we process an application.

4) Submitting an application would require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether we run your credit or not since the company we contract with would not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. So if you genuinely like the apartment, apply. Please set clear expectations before applying. We don't want your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

5) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and attempt to correct any errors as soon as we are notified. Also, we often must rely on the words of a property owner for various items listed in our posts. BEMG won't accept any responsibility if any such errors appear into our advertisements.
All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised.
When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so that we would hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad and email you a lease.

8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the end of the Summer and they'd be Renewable again for a Year at the termination.

9) We require the tenant to obtain HO6 Coverage (Condo Renter's Policy). Bay's Elite Management should be listed as "Additional Insured" with a general liability of $100,000 and a maximum deductible of $1,000.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above.

BEMG Staff

(RLNE1948218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Walnut Street A have any available units?
1440 Walnut Street A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1440 Walnut Street A have?
Some of 1440 Walnut Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Walnut Street A currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Walnut Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Walnut Street A pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Walnut Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Walnut Street A does offer parking.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Walnut Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A have a pool?
No, 1440 Walnut Street A does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A have accessible units?
No, 1440 Walnut Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Walnut Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Walnut Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Walnut Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
