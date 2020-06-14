All apartments in Azusa
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:54 PM

923 N Woodbine Way

923 N Woodbine Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 N Woodbine Way, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Condominium
This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more. Walk into an inviting living room with a cozy fireplace paired with wood flooring. Kitchen is open to living room with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, kitchen with direct access to a two-car attached garage and exit to a private back yard A beautiful staircase leads you to the second floor with a hallway leading to one large master bedroom on one end, along with a large walk in closet, shower, and tub. Continue down the hallway that leads you to three bedrooms with a full bath. A convenient second floor laundry room completes the upper level. Conveniently located by the Gold Line station and Azusa Pacific University, Target, Costco, Citrus College…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 N Woodbine Way have any available units?
923 N Woodbine Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 923 N Woodbine Way have?
Some of 923 N Woodbine Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 N Woodbine Way currently offering any rent specials?
923 N Woodbine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 N Woodbine Way pet-friendly?
No, 923 N Woodbine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way offer parking?
Yes, 923 N Woodbine Way does offer parking.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 N Woodbine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way have a pool?
Yes, 923 N Woodbine Way has a pool.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way have accessible units?
No, 923 N Woodbine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 N Woodbine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 N Woodbine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 N Woodbine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
