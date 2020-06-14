923 N Woodbine Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Condominium

This is a gorgeous, end unit property in the gorgeous resort style community of Rosedale, this community offers multiple parks, walking trails, fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area and much more. Walk into an inviting living room with a cozy fireplace paired with wood flooring. Kitchen is open to living room with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, kitchen with direct access to a two-car attached garage and exit to a private back yard A beautiful staircase leads you to the second floor with a hallway leading to one large master bedroom on one end, along with a large walk in closet, shower, and tub. Continue down the hallway that leads you to three bedrooms with a full bath. A convenient second floor laundry room completes the upper level. Conveniently located by the Gold Line station and Azusa Pacific University, Target, Costco, Citrus College…