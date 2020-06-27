All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 218 Evergreen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
218 Evergreen Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

218 Evergreen Court

218 Evergreen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

218 Evergreen Court, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About Squire Realty:
We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers. If you prefer in person meetings and showings please contact a Realtor that handles in person showings to assist you thank you.

Our rentals are automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

View in Person with our Self Tour Today by registering online first:
Rent.SquireRealty.net

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION Online Only:
https://squirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8bff3a3f-8390-419d-a8ef-9908ed423ee1&source=Rently

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Evergreen Court have any available units?
218 Evergreen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
Is 218 Evergreen Court currently offering any rent specials?
218 Evergreen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Evergreen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Evergreen Court is pet friendly.
Does 218 Evergreen Court offer parking?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not offer parking.
Does 218 Evergreen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Evergreen Court have a pool?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not have a pool.
Does 218 Evergreen Court have accessible units?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Evergreen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Evergreen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Evergreen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Apartments with Pool
Azusa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine