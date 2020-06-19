Amenities
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd.
This home requires a one-year lease.
Sorry - no pets
Tenant pays all Utilities; Water, Sewer, Garbage, SMUD & PG&E
Rental requirements:
3X's the amount of rent in household income.
Good to reasonable credit.
At least two years of good rental history - No Evictions
