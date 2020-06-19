All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Last updated June 18 2020

671 El Encino Way

671 El Encino Way · (916) 813-7368 ext. 103
Location

671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Arden Park Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 671 El Encino Way · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd.

This home requires a one-year lease.
Sorry - no pets
Tenant pays all Utilities; Water, Sewer, Garbage, SMUD & PG&E

For more information like our rental requirements and application process please visit us at www.pacificapros.com - Then call Sherry Luttrell to schedule an appointment.
Cell (916) 8137368 or Office Direct at (916) 586-7263
Rental requirements:
3X's the amount of rent in household income.
Good to reasonable credit.
At least two years of good rental history - No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2717593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

