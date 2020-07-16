All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:42 PM

4095 Cresta Way

4095 Cresta Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4095 Cresta Way, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Arden Park Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1251 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/SO5Tihs0Ojo

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Arden. This home features an updated kitchen, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, new paint and so much more. Residents will enjoy the spacious floor plan that harbors and old style feel with modern style. The spacious backyard compliments the large lot that this home sits on with plenty of room for entertaining. Home also features and in house laundry room, half bathroom and a fireplace. Landscaping included! Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways and entertainment. This one will go quick!

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Rent: $2395 + $135 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 7/17/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 700 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4095 Cresta Way have any available units?
4095 Cresta Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4095 Cresta Way have?
Some of 4095 Cresta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4095 Cresta Way currently offering any rent specials?
4095 Cresta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4095 Cresta Way pet-friendly?
No, 4095 Cresta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 4095 Cresta Way offer parking?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not offer parking.
Does 4095 Cresta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4095 Cresta Way have a pool?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not have a pool.
Does 4095 Cresta Way have accessible units?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4095 Cresta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4095 Cresta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4095 Cresta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
