2323 Pamela Ln

Gorgeous, brand new studio house in a small, growing community on private, dead end street. This house is the perfect getaway for one person! It's completely self-sufficient with a kitchenette and bathroom. The large yard is shared with one other house. Landlord's family lives next door and would love to expand beautification and gardening to both properties. Shared gardens, tools, beehives. Home is 15 minutes to downtown and 10 minutes to Sac State. One small dog considered. No cats, no smoking.

