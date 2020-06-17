All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2323 Pamela Ln
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:30 PM

2323 Pamela Ln

2323 Pamela Lane · (505) 358-6977
Location

2323 Pamela Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Fulton-El Camino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new studio house - Property Id: 239484

Gorgeous, brand new studio house in a small, growing community on private, dead end street. This house is the perfect getaway for one person! It's completely self-sufficient with a kitchenette and bathroom. The large yard is shared with one other house. Landlord's family lives next door and would love to expand beautification and gardening to both properties. Shared gardens, tools, beehives. Home is 15 minutes to downtown and 10 minutes to Sac State. One small dog considered. No cats, no smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239484
Property Id 239484

(RLNE5623749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Pamela Ln have any available units?
2323 Pamela Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2323 Pamela Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Pamela Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Pamela Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln offer parking?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln have a pool?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln have accessible units?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Pamela Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Pamela Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
