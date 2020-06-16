Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease!



Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counters, deep kitchen sink, laminate floors, new paint, new upgraded carpet. All bedrooms are good size w/ample closet space.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Water, sewer, and recycling are billed as a monthly flat fee of $33.00

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1326-Oak-Terrace-Ct-Apt-18-Sacramento-CA-95825



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5572961)