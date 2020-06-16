All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18

1326 Oak Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Oak Terrace Court, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Encina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease!

Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counters, deep kitchen sink, laminate floors, new paint, new upgraded carpet. All bedrooms are good size w/ample closet space.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Water, sewer, and recycling are billed as a monthly flat fee of $33.00
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1326-Oak-Terrace-Ct-Apt-18-Sacramento-CA-95825

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5572961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have any available units?
1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have?
Some of 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 offer parking?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have a pool?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have accessible units?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Oak Terrace Ct Apt 18 does not have units with air conditioning.
