Amenities
Move-in special! 1st full month's rent-free with a 13 months lease!
Tastefully updated & Remodeled upstairs unit w/2 balconies. Open and Airy floor plan; Living room w/Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counters, deep kitchen sink, laminate floors, new paint, new upgraded carpet. All bedrooms are good size w/ample closet space.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Water, sewer, and recycling are billed as a monthly flat fee of $33.00
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1326-Oak-Terrace-Ct-Apt-18-Sacramento-CA-95825
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
