All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1

928 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

928 Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in prestige Arcadia school for lease. it features:
1. Wood floor thru out the unit with only carpet on stairs.
2. Living room and wet bar
3. Family room with fireplace.
4. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
5. Spacious kitchen with many cabinets, drawers and large counter.
6. Central AC & Heating
7. Attached two car garage with individual laundry/ storage room
8. Gated community - controlled access.
9. Very convenient location with walking distance to Ranch 99 and restaurant. Close to Vones, CVS, banks, gas station, postal office, park and Santa Anita Mall. Easy access FWY 210.
Cozy 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in prestige Arcadia school for lease. it features:
1. Wood floor thru out the unit with only carpet on stairs.
2. Living room and wet bar
3. Family room with fireplace.
4. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.
5. Spacious kitchen with many cabinets, drawers and large counter.
6. Central AC & Heating
7. Attached two car garage with individual laundry/ storage room
8. Gated community - controlled access.
9. Very convenient location with walking distance to Ranch 99 and restaurant. Close to Vones, CVS, banks, gas station, postal office, park and Santa Anita Mall. Easy access FWY 210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have any available units?
928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have?
Some of 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 offers parking.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have a pool?
No, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles