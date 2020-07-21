928 Arcadia Avenue #105 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome in prestige Arcadia school for lease. it features:

1. Wood floor thru out the unit with only carpet on stairs.

2. Living room and wet bar

3. Family room with fireplace.

4. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

5. Spacious kitchen with many cabinets, drawers and large counter.

6. Central AC & Heating

7. Attached two car garage with individual laundry/ storage room

8. Gated community - controlled access.

9. Very convenient location with walking distance to Ranch 99 and restaurant. Close to Vones, CVS, banks, gas station, postal office, park and Santa Anita Mall. Easy access FWY 210.

