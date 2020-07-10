900 N 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate two story three bedroom, three bath townhome in strategic Arcadia location. Very walk-able, within five minutes of shopping and ten minutes of Metro light rail Gold Line station, 5 minute drive to Santa Anita Racetrack or Los Angeles County Arboretum. Freshly painted with new carpeting, bedroom are large, with master suite that includes fireplace, exterior deck, Jacuzzi-style tub and walk in closet. Double attached garage with direct access. Double attached garage with direct access