Arcadia, CA
900 Arcadia Ave. #12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Arcadia Ave. #12

900 Arcadia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

900 Arcadia Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
- Beautifully well-maintained unit in gated community on a quiet tree line street in Arcadia with award winning Arcadia Schools. A prime location very close to 99 Ranch supermarket shopping center, Pavilions supermarket shopping center, restaurants, parks, banks, medical center, post office, public transportation, and much more. Features interior living area of 1,798 Sqft and 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor, tiled and laminate wood flooring, Open kitchen with lots of counter space and storage. Large living room and dining area with fireplace and sliding doors leading to a private patio with fruit trees. Downstairs, 2-car-garage with direct access. On upper level, Laminate wood and tiled flooring. Huge master suite with private balcony, walk-in closet and jetted tub in master bathroom. Other features includes, fire sprinklers, dining area with chandelier. House appliances includes microwave oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer in additional to standard counter top stove and built in ovens. House is partially furnished and tenant is welcome to use them without extra costs. This is a must see and you will like it. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have any available units?
900 Arcadia Ave. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have?
Some of 900 Arcadia Ave. #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Arcadia Ave. #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 pet-friendly?
No, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 offers parking.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have a pool?
No, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have accessible units?
No, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Arcadia Ave. #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
