900 Arcadia Ave. #12

- Beautifully well-maintained unit in gated community on a quiet tree line street in Arcadia with award winning Arcadia Schools. A prime location very close to 99 Ranch supermarket shopping center, Pavilions supermarket shopping center, restaurants, parks, banks, medical center, post office, public transportation, and much more. Features interior living area of 1,798 Sqft and 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor, tiled and laminate wood flooring, Open kitchen with lots of counter space and storage. Large living room and dining area with fireplace and sliding doors leading to a private patio with fruit trees. Downstairs, 2-car-garage with direct access. On upper level, Laminate wood and tiled flooring. Huge master suite with private balcony, walk-in closet and jetted tub in master bathroom. Other features includes, fire sprinklers, dining area with chandelier. House appliances includes microwave oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer in additional to standard counter top stove and built in ovens. House is partially furnished and tenant is welcome to use them without extra costs. This is a must see and you will like it. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4545576)