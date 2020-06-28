82 West Palm Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This is a pride of ownership single level house located on a very quiet neighborhood. The elegant entrance foyer has a beautiful crystal chandelier. A step down atrium has the natural sunlight comes through 3 custom made lead windows. The quality hardwood floors are through out the entire house. High beamed ceilings in the spacious family room with a fireplace, a wet bar and a large built-in oak book cabinets. There is a sliding door opened to the covered patio & the flat back yard.

A good size breakfast nook is adjacent to the large kitchen with a center island & all built-ins. A step-down living room has a fireplace. The extra large formal dining room is great for entertainment. All the bedrooms are located on the west side of this property. The huge master bedroom has a fireplace, large sitting area and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a jacuzzi, separate shower and double sinks on a large counter. 3 other bedrooms share a very large full bath. One of the bedroom has a door opened to this blue tiled bathroom. The landscaped front yard has a circular driveway. There is a 3 car attached garage with 2 separate garage doors and 2 remote control units.