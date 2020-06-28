All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 82 West Palm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
82 West Palm Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

82 West Palm Drive

82 West Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 West Palm Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a pride of ownership single level house located on a very quiet neighborhood. The elegant entrance foyer has a beautiful crystal chandelier. A step down atrium has the natural sunlight comes through 3 custom made lead windows. The quality hardwood floors are through out the entire house. High beamed ceilings in the spacious family room with a fireplace, a wet bar and a large built-in oak book cabinets. There is a sliding door opened to the covered patio & the flat back yard.
A good size breakfast nook is adjacent to the large kitchen with a center island & all built-ins. A step-down living room has a fireplace. The extra large formal dining room is great for entertainment. All the bedrooms are located on the west side of this property. The huge master bedroom has a fireplace, large sitting area and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a jacuzzi, separate shower and double sinks on a large counter. 3 other bedrooms share a very large full bath. One of the bedroom has a door opened to this blue tiled bathroom. The landscaped front yard has a circular driveway. There is a 3 car attached garage with 2 separate garage doors and 2 remote control units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 West Palm Drive have any available units?
82 West Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 82 West Palm Drive have?
Some of 82 West Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 West Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 West Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 West Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 West Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 82 West Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82 West Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 82 West Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 West Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 West Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 82 West Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 82 West Palm Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 82 West Palm Drive has accessible units.
Does 82 West Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 West Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 West Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 West Palm Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles