Arcadia, CA
627 Fairview Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

627 Fairview Avenue

627 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Luxurious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse within Arcadia school. Convenience located, walking distance to mall, racetrack with award winning Arcadia High School, shops and restaurants. This corner front unit with 1909(A) square feet of living space has ample closets space, spacious master suite, tile and hardwood style flooring through out, large living room, formal dining room with open kitchen and breakfast nook area. Garage has ample space for storage with built in cabinet. It is situated on a tree-lne quite serene street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
627 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 627 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 627 Fairview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 627 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
