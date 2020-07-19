627 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Luxurious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse within Arcadia school. Convenience located, walking distance to mall, racetrack with award winning Arcadia High School, shops and restaurants. This corner front unit with 1909(A) square feet of living space has ample closets space, spacious master suite, tile and hardwood style flooring through out, large living room, formal dining room with open kitchen and breakfast nook area. Garage has ample space for storage with built in cabinet. It is situated on a tree-lne quite serene street.