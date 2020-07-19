All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 623 Fairview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
623 Fairview Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

623 Fairview Avenue

623 Fairview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

623 Fairview Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed, 623 Fairview Ave #C is looking for someone to call it home. As you step inside, you are greeted by an open floor plan connecting living space to the kitchen with access to your private patio, ideal for family gatherings. Upstairs, the master suite and two more bedrooms, each with their own full bath, are conveniently located near the laundry closet in the hallway. A subterranean 3 car attached garage completes this unit. A prime location in the desirable Arcadia School District, just minutes to the restaurants on Baldwin Avenue, shopping at the Westfield Santa Anita mall, the racetrack and the Arboretum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
623 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 623 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 623 Fairview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
623 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 623 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 623 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 623 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 623 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles