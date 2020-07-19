623 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Newly constructed, 623 Fairview Ave #C is looking for someone to call it home. As you step inside, you are greeted by an open floor plan connecting living space to the kitchen with access to your private patio, ideal for family gatherings. Upstairs, the master suite and two more bedrooms, each with their own full bath, are conveniently located near the laundry closet in the hallway. A subterranean 3 car attached garage completes this unit. A prime location in the desirable Arcadia School District, just minutes to the restaurants on Baldwin Avenue, shopping at the Westfield Santa Anita mall, the racetrack and the Arboretum.