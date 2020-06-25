All apartments in Arcadia
608 S 3rd Avenue

608 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 South 3rd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Desirable end unit! This gorgeous PUD home is situated south facing in a quiet gated community. Extremely convenient prime location, walking distance to schools, library,HK supermarket, parks and golf course; Close to shopping mall, horse race track, restaurants , Arcadia Supermarket, 99 Ranch Supermarket, Pavillion, Vons. Functional floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and expansive loft upstairs. Also features soaring cathedral ceiling at entrance and living room, fireplace separating living room from formal dining room, granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen, solid wood flooring in family, living and formal dining rooms, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and all bathrooms, quality wood shutters cover dual pane windows. Fourth bedroom downstairs is converted into great room. Double sliding glass door leads to private, sunny backyard with fruit trees. This is a must-see bright, fabulous home.
List Price Excludes:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have any available units?
608 S 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 608 S 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 608 S 3rd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 S 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 S 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 608 S 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 608 S 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 S 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 S 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 608 S 3rd Avenue has accessible units.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 S 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 S 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
