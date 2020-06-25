608 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Desirable end unit! This gorgeous PUD home is situated south facing in a quiet gated community. Extremely convenient prime location, walking distance to schools, library,HK supermarket, parks and golf course; Close to shopping mall, horse race track, restaurants , Arcadia Supermarket, 99 Ranch Supermarket, Pavillion, Vons. Functional floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and expansive loft upstairs. Also features soaring cathedral ceiling at entrance and living room, fireplace separating living room from formal dining room, granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen, solid wood flooring in family, living and formal dining rooms, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and all bathrooms, quality wood shutters cover dual pane windows. Fourth bedroom downstairs is converted into great room. Double sliding glass door leads to private, sunny backyard with fruit trees. This is a must-see bright, fabulous home.

