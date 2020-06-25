All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:19 AM

525 Windsor Road

525 Windsor Road · No Longer Available
Location

525 Windsor Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Extensively remodeled downstairs apartment in a 4 unit building located in north Arcadia. Very spacious apartment in a well maintained building with lush landscaping. 2 BR & one full bath, spacious living room, remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Large private deck.Freshly painted.New flooring in kitchen and bath.Large windows with mountain views.Enclosed garage with one parking space with a storage locker. Community laundry with coin-op washer/dryer. One year lease minimum.NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Windsor Road have any available units?
525 Windsor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 525 Windsor Road have?
Some of 525 Windsor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Windsor Road currently offering any rent specials?
525 Windsor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Windsor Road pet-friendly?
No, 525 Windsor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 525 Windsor Road offer parking?
Yes, 525 Windsor Road offers parking.
Does 525 Windsor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Windsor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Windsor Road have a pool?
No, 525 Windsor Road does not have a pool.
Does 525 Windsor Road have accessible units?
No, 525 Windsor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Windsor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Windsor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Windsor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Windsor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
