525 Windsor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively remodeled downstairs apartment in a 4 unit building located in north Arcadia. Very spacious apartment in a well maintained building with lush landscaping. 2 BR & one full bath, spacious living room, remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Large private deck.Freshly painted.New flooring in kitchen and bath.Large windows with mountain views.Enclosed garage with one parking space with a storage locker. Community laundry with coin-op washer/dryer. One year lease minimum.NO PETS.