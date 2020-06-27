515 N Altura Road

Amenities

Wonderful home in the sought after Arcadia Lower Rancho area with award winning Hugo Reid Elementary School. Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets with pull out drawers, granite counter top and center island. Great floor plan with two suites. Enclosed patio/sunroom for additional interior entertaining space. Low maintenance backyard with built-in BBQ and additional storage sheds. Large two-car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Conveniently located, close to local markets and shopping centers, walking distance to Hugo Reid Elementary School.