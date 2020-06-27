All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

515 N Altura Road

515 North Altura Road · No Longer Available
Location

515 North Altura Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful home in the sought after Arcadia Lower Rancho area with award winning Hugo Reid Elementary School. Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets with pull out drawers, granite counter top and center island. Great floor plan with two suites. Enclosed patio/sunroom for additional interior entertaining space. Low maintenance backyard with built-in BBQ and additional storage sheds. Large two-car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Conveniently located, close to local markets and shopping centers, walking distance to Hugo Reid Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 N Altura Road have any available units?
515 N Altura Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 515 N Altura Road have?
Some of 515 N Altura Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 N Altura Road currently offering any rent specials?
515 N Altura Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 N Altura Road pet-friendly?
No, 515 N Altura Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 515 N Altura Road offer parking?
Yes, 515 N Altura Road offers parking.
Does 515 N Altura Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 N Altura Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 N Altura Road have a pool?
No, 515 N Altura Road does not have a pool.
Does 515 N Altura Road have accessible units?
No, 515 N Altura Road does not have accessible units.
Does 515 N Altura Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 N Altura Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 N Altura Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 N Altura Road does not have units with air conditioning.
