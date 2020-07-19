All apartments in Arcadia
Arcadia, CA
438 West Le Roy Avenue
438 West Le Roy Avenue

438 West Le Roy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

438 West Le Roy Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Features with 4 bedrooms (one master and one suite), 3 bathrooms, open-concept family room and dining room. living room with fireplace. very big kitchen with laundry area, 2 car garage and a car port. and nice and spacious backyard. Guest house is excluded.Spacious Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Master Bedrooms (First Master has a separate bathtub and shower). Waher/Dryer hook ups in two locations (in Garage & in the main house) Walking distance to the Holly Ave. Elementary School and the Arcadia High School is nearby. ENJOY the back yard of 'PARK LIKE VIEW'.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have any available units?
438 West Le Roy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have?
Some of 438 West Le Roy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 West Le Roy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
438 West Le Roy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 West Le Roy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 West Le Roy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 438 West Le Roy Avenue offers parking.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 West Le Roy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have a pool?
No, 438 West Le Roy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 438 West Le Roy Avenue has accessible units.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 West Le Roy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 West Le Roy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 438 West Le Roy Avenue has units with air conditioning.
