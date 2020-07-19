438 West Le Roy Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Features with 4 bedrooms (one master and one suite), 3 bathrooms, open-concept family room and dining room. living room with fireplace. very big kitchen with laundry area, 2 car garage and a car port. and nice and spacious backyard. Guest house is excluded.Spacious Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Master Bedrooms (First Master has a separate bathtub and shower). Waher/Dryer hook ups in two locations (in Garage & in the main house) Walking distance to the Holly Ave. Elementary School and the Arcadia High School is nearby. ENJOY the back yard of 'PARK LIKE VIEW'.

Features with 4 bedrooms (one master and one suite), 3 bathrooms, open-concept family room and dining room. living room with fireplace. very big kitchen with laundry area, 2 car garage and a car port. and nice and spacious backyard. Guest house is excluded.Spacious Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Master Bedrooms (First Master has a separate bathtub and shower). Waher/Dryer hook ups in two locations (in Garage & in the main house) Walking distance to the Holly Ave. Elementary School and the Arcadia High School is nearby. ENJOY the back yard of 'PARK LIKE VIEW'.