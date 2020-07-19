424 Sharon Road

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Located in the heart of Arcadia with a prime location to Baldwin Stocker Elementary school. This single story house is walking distance to markets, restaurants, banks, medical buildings, schools and the Westfield mall. The home was custom built and designed by O.D. Knudsen. The home exemplifies a classic mid-century ranch with a graceful circular driveway. The family room features a signature mid-century fireplace with a long hearth and bookshelves. With a lot of natural lighting, the house has a beautiful kitchen with a deep view of the backyard. Central AC is available and the windows are double-paned. The neighborhood is safe and family-friendly. And the house is perfect for its new owner.