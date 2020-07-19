All apartments in Arcadia
424 Sharon Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

424 Sharon Road

424 Sharon Road
Location

424 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Located in the heart of Arcadia with a prime location to Baldwin Stocker Elementary school. This single story house is walking distance to markets, restaurants, banks, medical buildings, schools and the Westfield mall. The home was custom built and designed by O.D. Knudsen. The home exemplifies a classic mid-century ranch with a graceful circular driveway. The family room features a signature mid-century fireplace with a long hearth and bookshelves. With a lot of natural lighting, the house has a beautiful kitchen with a deep view of the backyard. Central AC is available and the windows are double-paned. The neighborhood is safe and family-friendly. And the house is perfect for its new owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Sharon Road have any available units?
424 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 424 Sharon Road have?
Some of 424 Sharon Road's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
424 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
No, 424 Sharon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 424 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 424 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 424 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Sharon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Sharon Road have a pool?
No, 424 Sharon Road does not have a pool.
Does 424 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 424 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Sharon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Sharon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 Sharon Road has units with air conditioning.
