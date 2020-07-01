All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

412 S 3rd Avenue

412 South 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 South 3rd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful two story detached home in the city of Arcadia. It is conveniently located near the Arcadia / Santa Anita Park and Westfield shopping center with lots of restaurants and top schools all within walking distance. This newer property has a two car attach garage and plenty of rooms. The property is bright and sunny (North - South facing) with wood floors and double paned windows throughout. Master bedroom has an in suite bath with both a bathtub and a shower. The rent includes top of the line stainless steel refrigerator, stovetop, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have any available units?
412 S 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 412 S 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 412 S 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 S 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 S 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 S 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 S 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 S 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 S 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 S 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

