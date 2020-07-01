412 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities

This is a beautiful two story detached home in the city of Arcadia. It is conveniently located near the Arcadia / Santa Anita Park and Westfield shopping center with lots of restaurants and top schools all within walking distance. This newer property has a two car attach garage and plenty of rooms. The property is bright and sunny (North - South facing) with wood floors and double paned windows throughout. Master bedroom has an in suite bath with both a bathtub and a shower. The rent includes top of the line stainless steel refrigerator, stovetop, washer and dryer.