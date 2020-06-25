All apartments in Arcadia
32 Bonita Street

32 Bonita Street
Location

32 Bonita Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is the dream remodel that you've been waiting for! Fantastic brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper apartment featuring all new paint, new flooring throughout, gorgeous upgraded kitchen with all new grey shaker style cabinets, new white quartz counter tops with white subway tile backsplash to match, all new stainless steel appliances and sink, breakfast nook in kitchen, spacious living room with large closet storage space, brand new wall heater, large bedroom has brand new black-out shades, brand new bathroom complete with tub, shower surround, glass enclosure, toilet and vanity, all new window coverings, ceiling fans and window AC unit. This ultra clean property has new landscaping with gorgeous yard, patio area and community laundry room. Includes one car garage for easy parking off the back alley. Fantastic location within just a block of shops and restaurants, enjoy all that the Santa Anita race track area has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Bonita Street have any available units?
32 Bonita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 32 Bonita Street have?
Some of 32 Bonita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Bonita Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Bonita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Bonita Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 Bonita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 32 Bonita Street offer parking?
Yes, 32 Bonita Street offers parking.
Does 32 Bonita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Bonita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Bonita Street have a pool?
No, 32 Bonita Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Bonita Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Bonita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Bonita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Bonita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Bonita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Bonita Street has units with air conditioning.
