32 Bonita Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is the dream remodel that you've been waiting for! Fantastic brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper apartment featuring all new paint, new flooring throughout, gorgeous upgraded kitchen with all new grey shaker style cabinets, new white quartz counter tops with white subway tile backsplash to match, all new stainless steel appliances and sink, breakfast nook in kitchen, spacious living room with large closet storage space, brand new wall heater, large bedroom has brand new black-out shades, brand new bathroom complete with tub, shower surround, glass enclosure, toilet and vanity, all new window coverings, ceiling fans and window AC unit. This ultra clean property has new landscaping with gorgeous yard, patio area and community laundry room. Includes one car garage for easy parking off the back alley. Fantastic location within just a block of shops and restaurants, enjoy all that the Santa Anita race track area has to offer!