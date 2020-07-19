300 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities
Panoramic view of city lights. Elegant English Tudor style located in the Whispering Pines Estates gated community with 24 hours security guard. Marble entry , living room with bay window & fireplace, study room/library with built in oak bookshelf. Formal dining room with French door leading to a view balcony, spacious family room with built in shelf & fireplace, magnificent wet bar. Kitchen with center island & sub-zero refrigerator. Down stair has a guest suite & powder room, master bedroom has balcony with amazing city lights views, sitting area with fireplace, roomy master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. 2nd suite located upstairs, great floor plan. Beautiful well maintained and fully landscaped back yard with pool. This is truly a must see!!!
