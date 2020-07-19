All apartments in Arcadia
300 Whispering Pines Drive

300 Whispering Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Whispering Pines Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Panoramic view of city lights. Elegant English Tudor style located in the Whispering Pines Estates gated community with 24 hours security guard. Marble entry , living room with bay window & fireplace, study room/library with built in oak bookshelf. Formal dining room with French door leading to a view balcony, spacious family room with built in shelf & fireplace, magnificent wet bar. Kitchen with center island & sub-zero refrigerator. Down stair has a guest suite & powder room, master bedroom has balcony with amazing city lights views, sitting area with fireplace, roomy master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. 2nd suite located upstairs, great floor plan. Beautiful well maintained and fully landscaped back yard with pool. This is truly a must see!!!
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers and buyers' agent to complete all their due diligences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have any available units?
300 Whispering Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have?
Some of 300 Whispering Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Whispering Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Whispering Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Whispering Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Whispering Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 300 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 Whispering Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Whispering Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Whispering Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Whispering Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Whispering Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
