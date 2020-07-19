300 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool guest suite

Panoramic view of city lights. Elegant English Tudor style located in the Whispering Pines Estates gated community with 24 hours security guard. Marble entry , living room with bay window & fireplace, study room/library with built in oak bookshelf. Formal dining room with French door leading to a view balcony, spacious family room with built in shelf & fireplace, magnificent wet bar. Kitchen with center island & sub-zero refrigerator. Down stair has a guest suite & powder room, master bedroom has balcony with amazing city lights views, sitting area with fireplace, roomy master bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. 2nd suite located upstairs, great floor plan. Beautiful well maintained and fully landscaped back yard with pool. This is truly a must see!!!

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers and buyers' agent to complete all their due diligences.