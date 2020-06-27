All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 2716 Caroline Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
2716 Caroline Way
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2716 Caroline Way

2716 Caroline Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2716 Caroline Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous newer custom built two story 5 bedroom 6 bath home on 13,000 sq st lot - This newer, custom built, two story, 5 bedroom 6 bath home sits on a 13,000 Sq Ft lot. Four suites upstairs and one down stairs. Lots of windows and glass doors throughout fill the home with natural light. High ceilings and recessed lighting throughout, large office with built ins, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and big laundry room. Gourmet kitchen and a separate prep kitchen offer Viking appliance, a large center island, granite counters, plenty of cabinets, walk in pantry and large green house window over the sink. Youll love the huge family room with its storage cabinets, wet bar, 3 large sliding glass doors and plenty of space perfect for relaxing with friends and family. The large master suite features 2 spacious walk in closets with windows, huge full bath with deluxe oval tub, separate glass shower and big mirrored vanity. With all it has to offer, this home is perfect for enjoying the best of Arcadia.

(RLNE4311848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Caroline Way have any available units?
2716 Caroline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2716 Caroline Way have?
Some of 2716 Caroline Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Caroline Way currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Caroline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Caroline Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Caroline Way is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Caroline Way offer parking?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Caroline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Caroline Way have a pool?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Caroline Way have accessible units?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Caroline Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Caroline Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 Caroline Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles