2716 Caroline Way

Gorgeous newer custom built two story 5 bedroom 6 bath home on 13,000 sq st lot - This newer, custom built, two story, 5 bedroom 6 bath home sits on a 13,000 Sq Ft lot. Four suites upstairs and one down stairs. Lots of windows and glass doors throughout fill the home with natural light. High ceilings and recessed lighting throughout, large office with built ins, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and big laundry room. Gourmet kitchen and a separate prep kitchen offer Viking appliance, a large center island, granite counters, plenty of cabinets, walk in pantry and large green house window over the sink. Youll love the huge family room with its storage cabinets, wet bar, 3 large sliding glass doors and plenty of space perfect for relaxing with friends and family. The large master suite features 2 spacious walk in closets with windows, huge full bath with deluxe oval tub, separate glass shower and big mirrored vanity. With all it has to offer, this home is perfect for enjoying the best of Arcadia.



