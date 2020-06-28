All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

2410 Doolittle Ave

2410 Doolittle Avenue
Location

2410 Doolittle Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Single House - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in South Arcadia with ARCADIA SCHOOLS on a lovely cul-de-sac street. Approximately. 1725 square foot home on a generous 11,552 square foot lot. This totally updated home consists of a Formal Living Room, Dining Area and study as well as 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of which is a Master Suite with a brand new bathroom. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator and wine cooler. Huge outside covered patio with fans and lighting adjacent to a beautiful pool and spa.

(RLNE5532987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have any available units?
2410 Doolittle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2410 Doolittle Ave have?
Some of 2410 Doolittle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Doolittle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Doolittle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Doolittle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Doolittle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave offer parking?
No, 2410 Doolittle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Doolittle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Doolittle Ave has a pool.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2410 Doolittle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Doolittle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Doolittle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Doolittle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
