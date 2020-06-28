2410 Doolittle Ave

Amenities

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Single House - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in South Arcadia with ARCADIA SCHOOLS on a lovely cul-de-sac street. Approximately. 1725 square foot home on a generous 11,552 square foot lot. This totally updated home consists of a Formal Living Room, Dining Area and study as well as 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of which is a Master Suite with a brand new bathroom. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator and wine cooler. Huge outside covered patio with fans and lighting adjacent to a beautiful pool and spa.



