2221 Highland Oaks Drive

Listing Agents Jerry Baker (626) 233-0620 or Connie Snider Baker (626) 253-6392 Spacious Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Highland Oaks Neighborhood. Across the street from entrance to Wilderness Park.
Owner will consider small pet please call for information
Single Level Freshly painted 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home with Award Winning Arcadia Unified School District. Surround yourselves with natural beauty and tranquility while being close to everything. Close to schools, shopping, dining, Santa Anita Racetrack, The Arboretum and Parks. Great Views!
Owner pays Water, Gardener and Pool Service
1 Year Lease $4,200 per month
$6,000 Security Deposit
Tenant to obtain Renter's Insurance
NO Smoking