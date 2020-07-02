2221 Highland Oaks Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Listing Agents Jerry Baker (626) 233-0620 or Connie Snider Baker (626) 253-6392 Spacious Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Highland Oaks Neighborhood. Across the street from entrance to Wilderness Park.

Owner will consider small pet please call for information



Single Level Freshly painted 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home with Award Winning Arcadia Unified School District. Surround yourselves with natural beauty and tranquility while being close to everything. Close to schools, shopping, dining, Santa Anita Racetrack, The Arboretum and Parks. Great Views!



Owner pays Water, Gardener and Pool Service

1 Year Lease $4,200 per month

$6,000 Security Deposit

Tenant to obtain Renter's Insurance

NO Smoking