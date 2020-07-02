All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 2221 Highland Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
2221 Highland Oaks Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2221 Highland Oaks Drive

2221 Highland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2221 Highland Oaks Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listing Agents Jerry Baker (626) 233-0620 or Connie Snider Baker (626) 253-6392 Spacious Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Highland Oaks Neighborhood. Across the street from entrance to Wilderness Park.
Owner will consider small pet please call for information

Single Level Freshly painted 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home with Award Winning Arcadia Unified School District. Surround yourselves with natural beauty and tranquility while being close to everything. Close to schools, shopping, dining, Santa Anita Racetrack, The Arboretum and Parks. Great Views!

Owner pays Water, Gardener and Pool Service
1 Year Lease $4,200 per month
$6,000 Security Deposit
Tenant to obtain Renter's Insurance
NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have any available units?
2221 Highland Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2221 Highland Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Highland Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Highland Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Highland Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Highland Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Highland Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles