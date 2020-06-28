All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated February 15 2020

1935 S 6TH AVE

1935 South 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1935 South 6th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GOOD LOCATION! In the Award Winning Arcadia School District, an approximately 1,280 S.F 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms FURNISHED single family house is for lease. The total lot size is 10,923 square feet with a very big backyard and a nice comfortable patio, a two-car garage is attached to the house. Flooring, wall paint and bathrooms are new remodeled, each bedroom and living room have an independent Air conditioning, it is energy saving. The house is in a quiet residential neighborhood and convenient located near Santa Anita Mall, Walmart, parks, etc. You must see for yourself to appreciate the environment and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have any available units?
1935 S 6TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1935 S 6TH AVE have?
Some of 1935 S 6TH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 S 6TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1935 S 6TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 S 6TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1935 S 6TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1935 S 6TH AVE offers parking.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 S 6TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have a pool?
No, 1935 S 6TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1935 S 6TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 S 6TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 S 6TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1935 S 6TH AVE has units with air conditioning.
