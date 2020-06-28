1935 S 6TH AVE

Amenities

GOOD LOCATION! In the Award Winning Arcadia School District, an approximately 1,280 S.F 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms FURNISHED single family house is for lease. The total lot size is 10,923 square feet with a very big backyard and a nice comfortable patio, a two-car garage is attached to the house. Flooring, wall paint and bathrooms are new remodeled, each bedroom and living room have an independent Air conditioning, it is energy saving. The house is in a quiet residential neighborhood and convenient located near Santa Anita Mall, Walmart, parks, etc. You must see for yourself to appreciate the environment and amenities.