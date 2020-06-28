All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 167 Longley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
167 Longley Way
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

167 Longley Way

167 Longley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

167 Longley Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled 2 story house with great curb appeal located at cul-de-sac street in the distinguished Arcadia School District. Double doors formal entry has 2 story high ceiling. Inviting living room features handsome fireplace, crown molding, recessed lights and gleaming wood flooring. Dining area connects to open kitchen and has door access to back yard. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, abundant cabinets, and new flooring. Family room features crown molding, stone fire place and wood flooring. One master suite and remodeled powder room locate downstairs. Another master suite upstairs has his and her closet and private bathroom. Two good size room one with Japanese Tatami share a remodeled bathroom. Private back yard has swimming pool and Lemon tree. Fresh paint. The house was rebuilt in 1995. Furniture included and move-in ready. No pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Longley Way have any available units?
167 Longley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 167 Longley Way have?
Some of 167 Longley Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Longley Way currently offering any rent specials?
167 Longley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Longley Way pet-friendly?
No, 167 Longley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 167 Longley Way offer parking?
No, 167 Longley Way does not offer parking.
Does 167 Longley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Longley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Longley Way have a pool?
Yes, 167 Longley Way has a pool.
Does 167 Longley Way have accessible units?
No, 167 Longley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Longley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Longley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Longley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Longley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles