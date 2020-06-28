167 Longley Way

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 story house with great curb appeal located at cul-de-sac street in the distinguished Arcadia School District. Double doors formal entry has 2 story high ceiling. Inviting living room features handsome fireplace, crown molding, recessed lights and gleaming wood flooring. Dining area connects to open kitchen and has door access to back yard. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, abundant cabinets, and new flooring. Family room features crown molding, stone fire place and wood flooring. One master suite and remodeled powder room locate downstairs. Another master suite upstairs has his and her closet and private bathroom. Two good size room one with Japanese Tatami share a remodeled bathroom. Private back yard has swimming pool and Lemon tree. Fresh paint. The house was rebuilt in 1995. Furniture included and move-in ready. No pet.