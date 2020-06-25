1115 Arcadia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just imagine yourself in the heart of Arcadia, where dreams come true in this lovely home located on a picturesque tree lined street. Step in and enjoy the beautiful multi level home with direct access to the garage from the house. As you first enter, you find the high ceiling foyer with plenty of natural light streaming in. Then, off to the right, is the downstairs fourth bonus room or office. Then, make your way into the kitchen that has been upgraded with all the finishes including granite and recessed lighting and so much more.. Just off the kitchen area is an elegant family room and formal dining area with oversized windows and slider to the backyard. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs where there is additional space and plenty of storage. The three FULL bathrooms are conveniently located throughout, one downstairs for guests and two upstairs. Then, find yourself gently making your way up the stair case of the home, which features the private master bedroom / bathroom suite with double closets. The home is very bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and oversized doors and windows and a brilliance of natural light flowing throughout the home. The patio and front entrance is all LOW MAINTENANCE! The OVERSIZED two car garage also has direct access to the kitchen and interior laundry room. The private driveway allows for ample amount of parking and easy access into the covered garage. This home is situated in a prestigious neighborhood with California Distingushed schools and shopping. You do not want to miss out an another Lori's listing, so contact Lori Alvarez and her team today at 909-227-4196 and make us an offer we can't refuse! This one isn't home? Oh my goodness, how can that be? Well don't hesitate we can help you find home sweet home! Check us out at www.LoriAlvarez.net, where you will find all of Lori's listings, including those that are coming soon! Our family loves helping your family make their next move!