Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

1115 Arcadia Ave

1115 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Just imagine yourself in the heart of Arcadia, where dreams come true in this lovely home located on a picturesque tree lined street. Step in and enjoy the beautiful multi level home with direct access to the garage from the house. As you first enter, you find the high ceiling foyer with plenty of natural light streaming in. Then, off to the right, is the downstairs fourth bonus room or office. Then, make your way into the kitchen that has been upgraded with all the finishes including granite and recessed lighting and so much more.. Just off the kitchen area is an elegant family room and formal dining area with oversized windows and slider to the backyard. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs where there is additional space and plenty of storage. The three FULL bathrooms are conveniently located throughout, one downstairs for guests and two upstairs. Then, find yourself gently making your way up the stair case of the home, which features the private master bedroom / bathroom suite with double closets. The home is very bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and oversized doors and windows and a brilliance of natural light flowing throughout the home. The patio and front entrance is all LOW MAINTENANCE! The OVERSIZED two car garage also has direct access to the kitchen and interior laundry room. The private driveway allows for ample amount of parking and easy access into the covered garage. This home is situated in a prestigious neighborhood with California Distingushed schools and shopping. You do not want to miss out an another Lori's listing, so contact Lori Alvarez and her team today at 909-227-4196 and make us an offer we can't refuse! This one isn't home? Oh my goodness, how can that be? Well don't hesitate we can help you find home sweet home! Check us out at www.LoriAlvarez.net, where you will find all of Lori's listings, including those that are coming soon! Our family loves helping your family make their next move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have any available units?
1115 Arcadia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1115 Arcadia Ave have?
Some of 1115 Arcadia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Arcadia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Arcadia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Arcadia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Arcadia Ave offers parking.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have a pool?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Arcadia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Arcadia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
