1109 Mayflower Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom single family home and is a back house located in a quiet neighborhood in Arcadia, California. It boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere seven-minute drive from the property. The home features a private pool, hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings with colorful windows, central AC, and full wall-to-wall carpeted floors in the bedrooms for added comfort. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Camino Grove Park, Longden Avenue Park and Tierra Verde Park



Nearby Schools:

Richard Henry Dana Middle School - 1.08 miles, 9/10

Camino Grove Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 9/10

Plymouth Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10

Santa Fe Middle School - 0.5 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

267/264 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

270 Monrovia - El Monte Station - 0.5 miles

270 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles

494 San Dimas - El Monte - 0.6 miles



