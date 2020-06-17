1014 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex. Both bedroom suites are downstairs and a large Den/family room upstairs, room for at least one more bedroom addition. This special home features High ceiling throughout and several (9) sky lights, 3 french doors, 2 fireplaces, a bar, powder room, 3 beautiful private brick garden patios, each off living room, Master bedroom and kitchen. The large kitchen with a L Shape counter top, walls cabinet, breakfast area, a side by side washer/dryer Laundry area and a French doors open to the side patio. Plus 2-car attached garage, Community Pool and Spa. Large master suite features high ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, large walk in closet and French doors open out to a private patio. Large living room features a fireplace, a dining area and a French doors open to patio. Upstairs large Den/family room features a full wall of book shelves/cabinet, sky lights and bay windows. A comfortable and quiet Town-home convenience to every where and Arcadia schools