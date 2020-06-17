All apartments in Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1014 Fairview Avenue

1014 Fairview Avenue · (626) 215-7800
Location

1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex. Both bedroom suites are downstairs and a large Den/family room upstairs, room for at least one more bedroom addition. This special home features High ceiling throughout and several (9) sky lights, 3 french doors, 2 fireplaces, a bar, powder room, 3 beautiful private brick garden patios, each off living room, Master bedroom and kitchen. The large kitchen with a L Shape counter top, walls cabinet, breakfast area, a side by side washer/dryer Laundry area and a French doors open to the side patio. Plus 2-car attached garage, Community Pool and Spa. Large master suite features high ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, large walk in closet and French doors open out to a private patio. Large living room features a fireplace, a dining area and a French doors open to patio. Upstairs large Den/family room features a full wall of book shelves/cabinet, sky lights and bay windows. A comfortable and quiet Town-home convenience to every where and Arcadia schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
1014 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 1014 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Fairview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Fairview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Fairview Avenue has a pool.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
