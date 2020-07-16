All apartments in Antioch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1

1214 Sycamore Dr · (925) 427-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA 94509

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.

Updated Kitchen, Fresh Paint, New Laminate and New Carpet in bedrooms

Garbage and water service included.

Shared garage with one designated parking spot.

Laundry on-site. Community pool. Security patrol

SECTION 8 OK

Rent $2150.00 Deposit $2150.00 on approval of credit

No Smoking.

Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.

Must have good rental references and no evictions. Total income minus monthly debt requirement is approximately 3 times the amount of the rent. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.

DRE #01920414

(RLNE5525196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have any available units?
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have?
Some of 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
