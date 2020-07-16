1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.



Updated Kitchen, Fresh Paint, New Laminate and New Carpet in bedrooms



Garbage and water service included.



Shared garage with one designated parking spot.



Laundry on-site. Community pool. Security patrol



SECTION 8 OK



Rent $2150.00 Deposit $2150.00 on approval of credit



No Smoking.



Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.



Must have good rental references and no evictions. Total income minus monthly debt requirement is approximately 3 times the amount of the rent. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.



