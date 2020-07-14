Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed carport

Mira Vista Hills raises the standards of comfortable apartment living in our one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each newly renovated apartment features an updated kitchen, energy-efficient appliances and an open breakfast bar area. To make laundry more convenient, all units come with a full-size washer and dryer. Each home also features a private patio or balcony with additional storage space.



Mira Vista Hills is a gated community that has ample amenities ranging from a well-equipped fitness center, exclusive dog park to a refreshing outdoor pool area. We are perfectly located right off Highway 4, just minutes from Somersville Towne Center Mall, Los Medanos College, Lone Tree Golf Course, beautiful parks and a variety of shops and restaurants. You will find yourself close to the best shopping, dining and entertaining that the delta has to offer. We would love the opportunity to share this amazing community with you!