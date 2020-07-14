All apartments in Antioch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Mira Vista Hills

Open Now until 6pm
2201 San Jose Dr · (925) 233-7981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA 94509

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-J-105 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 1-C-203 · Avail. now

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 1-U-108 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mira Vista Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
carport
Mira Vista Hills raises the standards of comfortable apartment living in our one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each newly renovated apartment features an updated kitchen, energy-efficient appliances and an open breakfast bar area. To make laundry more convenient, all units come with a full-size washer and dryer. Each home also features a private patio or balcony with additional storage space.

Mira Vista Hills is a gated community that has ample amenities ranging from a well-equipped fitness center, exclusive dog park to a refreshing outdoor pool area. We are perfectly located right off Highway 4, just minutes from Somersville Towne Center Mall, Los Medanos College, Lone Tree Golf Course, beautiful parks and a variety of shops and restaurants. You will find yourself close to the best shopping, dining and entertaining that the delta has to offer. We would love the opportunity to share this amazing community with you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400-$800
limit: 2
rent: $35-$70
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Covered Lot. Please call leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mira Vista Hills have any available units?
Mira Vista Hills has 12 units available starting at $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mira Vista Hills have?
Some of Mira Vista Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mira Vista Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Mira Vista Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mira Vista Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Mira Vista Hills is pet friendly.
Does Mira Vista Hills offer parking?
Yes, Mira Vista Hills offers parking.
Does Mira Vista Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mira Vista Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mira Vista Hills have a pool?
Yes, Mira Vista Hills has a pool.
Does Mira Vista Hills have accessible units?
No, Mira Vista Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Mira Vista Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Mira Vista Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mira Vista Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mira Vista Hills has units with air conditioning.
