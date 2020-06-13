20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Antioch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Rose Garden
1 Unit Available
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2211 sqft
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1595 Ashwood Dr
1595 Ashwood Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1409 sqft
LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
California Glory
1 Unit Available
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
California Spirit
1 Unit Available
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1917 sqft
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1539 sqft
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1490 Duncan Dr
1490 Duncan Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1338 sqft
Denisen F Hartlove - Agt: 925-4087901 - Nestled on a corner lot in the sought after Clayton Valley Highlands neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 baths single family home is waiting for you! Step inside and through the foyer, to the sun-filled kitchen
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Antioch, CA

Finding an apartment in Antioch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

