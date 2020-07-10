/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4028 Folsom Drive
4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2448 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations.
1 of 8
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4660 Palomino Way
4660 Palomino Way, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
347 sqft
4660 Palomino Way Available 10/01/19 Newly remodeled One Bedroom with On-suite full bath! This charmer is a MUST SEE! - With a private entrance, this addition hosts a beautifully remodeled mini-kitchen featuring a stack-able washer/dryer, apartment
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Discovery
377 Chaucer Drive
377 Chaucer Drive, Brentwood, CA
Studio
Ask
Beautiful Studio in Brentwood! - Beautiful and cozy studio in heart of Brentwood! This lovely upstairs unit comes fully furnished (minus mattress) with it own kitchenette including refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven and washer/dryer combo.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
California Spirit
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5045 Valley Crest Drive
5045 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1238 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath remodel at Valley Terraces in Clayton Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley Highlands
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Oakhurst
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4348 Wilson Ln
4348 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
1976 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Lovely single level home with private backyard & covered Patio. Was a five bdrm but wall was removed to create large 4th bdrm.
1 of 16
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
1 of 19
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Roma Drive
1607 Roma Drive, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2375 sqft
Ming Shao - 408-306-3220 - By appointment only. Located in the desirable San Marco community in Pittsburg California, this elegant home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Clear Lake Drive
1033 Clear Lake Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2713 sqft
Lovely Model Home for Rent - Upgrades Galore in this Model Home. Downstairs enjoys one full bedroom and bath. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops, gas range, microwave, and pantry. Beautiful, large tile floors throughout the main floor.
