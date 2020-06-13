Apartment List
/
CA
/
antioch
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1605 sqft
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5205 Walker Ct
5205 Walker Court, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1403 sqft
Marilu Chan - Agt: 650-3467161 - VERY COZY 3 bedrooms/2 full baths single story house located in a Cul de Sac in nice, quiet and establish area of Antioch close to schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious open floor plan, bright and inviting.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,822
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedarwood
1 Unit Available
541 Vivian Street
541 Vivian Street, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2509 sqft
Sharp Brentwood 4/3, 2,509 sq ft 2 story - Sharp and clean 2,509 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2211 sqft
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
1224 Exeter Way
1224 Exeter Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2712 sqft
Brentwood 4 bedroom home! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood. Expansive neighborhood park.Large bonus room & master suite. Spacious rear yard & covered patio. - Brentwood 4 bedroom rental! Highly desirable location! Central Brentwood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
186 Madoline St
186 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Ray J.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2287 sqft
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,725
2966 sqft
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Antioch, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Antioch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Antioch 2 BedroomsAntioch 3 BedroomsAntioch Apartments with BalconyAntioch Apartments with Garage
Antioch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAntioch Apartments with ParkingAntioch Apartments with Pool
Antioch Apartments with Washer-DryerAntioch Dog Friendly ApartmentsAntioch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley