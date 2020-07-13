/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4028 Folsom Drive
4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2448 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations.
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
1 of 31
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Garden
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
366 Foxglove St
366 Foxglove Street, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1699 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Pittsburg. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required.
1 of 24
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
California Glory
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
California Spirit
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
4479 Silverberry Ct
4479 Silverberry Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1805 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story home in the Crossings! - Property Id: 319122 ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS JULY 20 AFTERNOON*** Kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space • Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space and great backyard view •
Similar Pages
Antioch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAntioch Apartments with ParkingAntioch Apartments with PoolAntioch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA