Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Antioch, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Antioch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Antioch
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Hazelnut Lane
353 Hazelnut Lane, Oakley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1013 sqft
353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
103 W. Leland Road
103 West Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1949 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms/2 Baths Beautiful Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over 1900 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Dana Estates
1 Unit Available
1754 Lynwood Drive
1754 Lynwood Dr, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
930 sqft
* Newly built beautiful, spacious, quiet house nestled amongst the oaks and redwood trees * Located in the highly desirable Dana Estates * Not your average cottage size home * ONE LARGE BEDROOM (16' x 20') with walk-in-closet * 2 FULL BATHROOMS, one

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2287 sqft
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4324 Cummings Ln
4324 Cummings Lane, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3188 sqft
4324 Cummings Lane - Discovery Bay - BEAUTIFUL D.R.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Antioch, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Antioch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

