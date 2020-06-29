99 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Wonderful upstairs home located in the highly sought after Coronado community. Centrally located with easy access to freeway, excellent schools and close to shopping centers as well as a movie theater. This home has been very well maintained and shows like a new home. Newer flooring, clean paint and upgraded stainless steel appliances make this home move in ready. The single level upstairs living creates an open and spacious feel with plenty of natural light throughout. There is no one below and no one above which is perfect for condo living. There is a patio deck off of the living room that has a tranquil view of trees and offers plenty of privacy since the unit is located on a single loaded street. There is an attached one car garage with plenty of extra room for storage. The unit also comes with a reserved parking spot right out front for one additional car. The entire complex has been re-piped and the Coronado community is very well maintained. The community features a resort style pool and spa that is within walking distance of your home towards the other end of the community. Multiple parks, hiking and biking trails, community concerts and events, shopping, restaurants, golf and cool ocean breezes in this hilltop community make this an amazing place to call home.