Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
99 Carlsbad Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

99 Carlsbad Lane

99 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

99 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Wonderful upstairs home located in the highly sought after Coronado community. Centrally located with easy access to freeway, excellent schools and close to shopping centers as well as a movie theater. This home has been very well maintained and shows like a new home. Newer flooring, clean paint and upgraded stainless steel appliances make this home move in ready. The single level upstairs living creates an open and spacious feel with plenty of natural light throughout. There is no one below and no one above which is perfect for condo living. There is a patio deck off of the living room that has a tranquil view of trees and offers plenty of privacy since the unit is located on a single loaded street. There is an attached one car garage with plenty of extra room for storage. The unit also comes with a reserved parking spot right out front for one additional car. The entire complex has been re-piped and the Coronado community is very well maintained. The community features a resort style pool and spa that is within walking distance of your home towards the other end of the community. Multiple parks, hiking and biking trails, community concerts and events, shopping, restaurants, golf and cool ocean breezes in this hilltop community make this an amazing place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
99 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 99 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 99 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
99 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 99 Carlsbad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 99 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Carlsbad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
Yes, 99 Carlsbad Lane has a pool.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 99 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Carlsbad Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
