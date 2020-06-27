All apartments in Aliso Viejo
92 Nightingale Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

92 Nightingale Drive

92 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

92 Nightingale Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacliff Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
EXCEPTIONAL END UNIT, TRUE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT & HIGHLY UPGRADED BATHROOMS! Awesome Laguna Audubon inside tract location, open and airy floor plan offering a large living and dining room with high ceilings and fireplace, spectacular kitchen with new stone counter tops, designer sink and faucet, upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and greenhouse window. Main floor also features a powder room with designer vanity, sink and upgraded fixtures and, inside laundry area with linen cabinets. Open staircase leading to second story featuring 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with double doors and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and, spectacular master bathroom with designer stone surround shower with frameless glass, custom vanity with dual sinks and upgraded fixtures. Large second bedroom with office niche area and 3rd bedroom, all with high ceilings. Awesome second full bathroom is highly upgraded with designer stone surround at tub/shower and upgraded vanity with stone counter top and upgraded fixtures. Fresh interior paint, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. End unit townhouse with brick accented patio, large two car attached garage with direct access and, resort style community pool, spa, tot lot and large greenbelts. Easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133) and nearby, biking, hiking and nature trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
92 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 92 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 92 Nightingale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
92 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 92 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 92 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 92 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 92 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
