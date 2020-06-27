92 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

EXCEPTIONAL END UNIT, TRUE 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT & HIGHLY UPGRADED BATHROOMS! Awesome Laguna Audubon inside tract location, open and airy floor plan offering a large living and dining room with high ceilings and fireplace, spectacular kitchen with new stone counter tops, designer sink and faucet, upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and greenhouse window. Main floor also features a powder room with designer vanity, sink and upgraded fixtures and, inside laundry area with linen cabinets. Open staircase leading to second story featuring 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with double doors and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and, spectacular master bathroom with designer stone surround shower with frameless glass, custom vanity with dual sinks and upgraded fixtures. Large second bedroom with office niche area and 3rd bedroom, all with high ceilings. Awesome second full bathroom is highly upgraded with designer stone surround at tub/shower and upgraded vanity with stone counter top and upgraded fixtures. Fresh interior paint, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. End unit townhouse with brick accented patio, large two car attached garage with direct access and, resort style community pool, spa, tot lot and large greenbelts. Easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133) and nearby, biking, hiking and nature trails!