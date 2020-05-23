90 Via Athena

Amenities
Decompress with the perfect mix of comfort and convenience in this cozy apartment with close access to shopping centers and restaurants. The apartment is equipped with Fast WiFi, an In-Unit Washer & Dryer, & Dedicated Parking Spot. Youll be close to Cisco, Intel, Tesla, Adobe, Oracle, eBay, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University, Apple, Google, LinkedIn, and more!
* Close to 237, 680, & 880 freeway entrances
* 5 min - Kaiser Permanente, Milpitas Town Center, Milpitas City Hall
* 8 min - Great Mall, Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy
* 10 min - Cisco, Tesla, Cadence Design System, Western Digital, ASUS, Target
* 15 min - Intel, Adobe, Oracle (Santa Clara), eBay, San Jose Airport, Levis Stadium, Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University
* 20 min - Apple, Google, LinkedIn
Seasonal Pricing (1-month minimum): $3200 - $3500
One-time cleaning fee (mandatory): $150
Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 1 Month
Check in time: 15:00, Check out time: 11:00
No pets
No smoking or drugs
No parties
Cancellation Policy: Cancel at least four weeks before check-in and receive a full refund of the amount already paid. No refunds will be given for cancellations within four weeks prior to check-in.