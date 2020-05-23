All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 24 2019 at 9:01 AM

90 Via Athena

90 via Athena · No Longer Available
Location

90 via Athena, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Decompress with the perfect mix of comfort and convenience in this cozy apartment with close access to shopping centers and restaurants. The apartment is equipped with Fast WiFi, an In-Unit Washer & Dryer, & Dedicated Parking Spot. Youll be close to Cisco, Intel, Tesla, Adobe, Oracle, eBay, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University, Apple, Google, LinkedIn, and more!

* Close to 237, 680, & 880 freeway entrances
* 5 min - Kaiser Permanente, Milpitas Town Center, Milpitas City Hall
* 8 min - Great Mall, Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy
* 10 min - Cisco, Tesla, Cadence Design System, Western Digital, ASUS, Target
* 15 min - Intel, Adobe, Oracle (Santa Clara), eBay, San Jose Airport, Levis Stadium, Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University
* 20 min - Apple, Google, LinkedIn

Seasonal Pricing (1-month minimum): $3200 - $3500

One-time cleaning fee (mandatory): $150

Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 1 Month

Check in time: 15:00, Check out time: 11:00

No pets
No smoking or drugs
No parties

Cancellation Policy: Cancel at least four weeks before check-in and receive a full refund of the amount already paid. No refunds will be given for cancellations within four weeks prior to check-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Via Athena have any available units?
90 Via Athena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 90 Via Athena currently offering any rent specials?
90 Via Athena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Via Athena pet-friendly?
No, 90 Via Athena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 90 Via Athena offer parking?
Yes, 90 Via Athena offers parking.
Does 90 Via Athena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Via Athena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Via Athena have a pool?
No, 90 Via Athena does not have a pool.
Does 90 Via Athena have accessible units?
No, 90 Via Athena does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Via Athena have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Via Athena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Via Athena have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Via Athena does not have units with air conditioning.
