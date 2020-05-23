90 Via Athena

Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Decompress with the perfect mix of comfort and convenience in this cozy apartment with close access to shopping centers and restaurants. The apartment is equipped with Fast WiFi, an In-Unit Washer & Dryer, & Dedicated Parking Spot. Youll be close to Cisco, Intel, Tesla, Adobe, Oracle, eBay, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University, Apple, Google, LinkedIn, and more!



* Close to 237, 680, & 880 freeway entrances

* 5 min - Kaiser Permanente, Milpitas Town Center, Milpitas City Hall

* 8 min - Great Mall, Walmart Supercenter, Best Buy

* 10 min - Cisco, Tesla, Cadence Design System, Western Digital, ASUS, Target

* 15 min - Intel, Adobe, Oracle (Santa Clara), eBay, San Jose Airport, Levis Stadium, Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara University, San Jose State University

* 20 min - Apple, Google, LinkedIn



Seasonal Pricing (1-month minimum): $3200 - $3500



One-time cleaning fee (mandatory): $150



Move-In Details

Minimum Lease: 1 Month



Check in time: 15:00, Check out time: 11:00



No pets

No smoking or drugs

No parties



Cancellation Policy: Cancel at least four weeks before check-in and receive a full refund of the amount already paid. No refunds will be given for cancellations within four weeks prior to check-in.