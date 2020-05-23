All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
89 Rue Du Chateau
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

89 Rue Du Chateau

89 Rue Du Chateau · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

89 Rue Du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Soleil

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this unique detached home in the charming condominium community of Soleil. With no common walls you have the feel of a single family home complete with private yard and direct access to a 2 car garage! A spacious kitchen with granite counters, an almost new Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, and a new dishwasher and gas stove make this kitchen perfect for entertaining! The LG washer and dryer are front loaders, only 3 years old, and are conveniently located upstairs! The flooring combines beautiful tile, floating wood laminate, and high quality berber carpet. You will love this open floor plan with lots of natural light! This plan features 2 bedrooms plus a large loft that you could use as a bonus room, den, or 3rd bedroom!!! This home is in a perfect cul-de-sac location and close to schools, shops, and world-class beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have any available units?
89 Rue Du Chateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 89 Rue Du Chateau have?
Some of 89 Rue Du Chateau's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Rue Du Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
89 Rue Du Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Rue Du Chateau pet-friendly?
No, 89 Rue Du Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau offer parking?
Yes, 89 Rue Du Chateau offers parking.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Rue Du Chateau offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have a pool?
No, 89 Rue Du Chateau does not have a pool.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have accessible units?
No, 89 Rue Du Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Rue Du Chateau has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Rue Du Chateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Rue Du Chateau does not have units with air conditioning.
