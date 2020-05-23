89 Rue Du Chateau

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this unique detached home in the charming condominium community of Soleil. With no common walls you have the feel of a single family home complete with private yard and direct access to a 2 car garage! A spacious kitchen with granite counters, an almost new Samsung stainless steel refrigerator, and a new dishwasher and gas stove make this kitchen perfect for entertaining! The LG washer and dryer are front loaders, only 3 years old, and are conveniently located upstairs! The flooring combines beautiful tile, floating wood laminate, and high quality berber carpet. You will love this open floor plan with lots of natural light! This plan features 2 bedrooms plus a large loft that you could use as a bonus room, den, or 3rd bedroom!!! This home is in a perfect cul-de-sac location and close to schools, shops, and world-class beaches!