81 Vantis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room

Rare opportunity to lease this newly built in 2014, stylish, urban home on a prime corner location with excellent frontage, view, and privacy all around. This upscale home is adorned with wide plank laminate floors that flow seamlessly throughout all 3 levels. The second level is comprised of the kitchen, great room, dining room, bedroom & bathroom, balcony, and laundry area. Dark shaker cabinetry with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, island & breakfast bar, and commercial grade, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances create a kitchen that’s refreshing and modern. The great room boasts high ceilings, high windows and 2 luxe ceiling fans. The private master suite occupies the entire third level boasting a balcony with fantastic views, sleek barn door leading to bathroom, spacious walk-in shower, & walk-in closet with mirror door. Fantastic community amenities offer newly remodeled Vantis Clubhouse with swimming pool, cabanas, outdoor fireplace and BBQ’s, fitness center, & more. City Walk is conveniently located within walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, restaurants, theater, and easy access to the toll road. Run, don’t walk, to City Walk, a perfect blend of professional ambitions with personal needs. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.