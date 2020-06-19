All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

81 Vantis Drive

81 Vantis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

81 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Rare opportunity to lease this newly built in 2014, stylish, urban home on a prime corner location with excellent frontage, view, and privacy all around. This upscale home is adorned with wide plank laminate floors that flow seamlessly throughout all 3 levels. The second level is comprised of the kitchen, great room, dining room, bedroom & bathroom, balcony, and laundry area. Dark shaker cabinetry with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, island & breakfast bar, and commercial grade, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances create a kitchen that’s refreshing and modern. The great room boasts high ceilings, high windows and 2 luxe ceiling fans. The private master suite occupies the entire third level boasting a balcony with fantastic views, sleek barn door leading to bathroom, spacious walk-in shower, & walk-in closet with mirror door. Fantastic community amenities offer newly remodeled Vantis Clubhouse with swimming pool, cabanas, outdoor fireplace and BBQ’s, fitness center, & more. City Walk is conveniently located within walking distance to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping, restaurants, theater, and easy access to the toll road. Run, don’t walk, to City Walk, a perfect blend of professional ambitions with personal needs. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Vantis Drive have any available units?
81 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 81 Vantis Drive have?
Some of 81 Vantis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 81 Vantis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 81 Vantis Drive offers parking.
Does 81 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Vantis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81 Vantis Drive has a pool.
Does 81 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 81 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Vantis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
