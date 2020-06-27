All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

6 Meridian Drive

6 Meridian Dr · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6 Meridian Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
View, View, View... This beautiful and private former Model home with endless upgrades is located in the upscale community of Vantis in Aliso Viejo. This gorgeous home with breathtaking views features 2 spacious master suites, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. All open concept living space is on one floor show casing a cozy fireplace in the living room, surround sound, balcony over looking the breath taking city light view and serene fountain in front, gourmet kitchen with high quality marble counter tops and designer back splash, stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Main master retreat features 2 closets with dividers, dual vanity with marble counter tops and a large marble shower. Other features include upgraded built in cabinets throughout the home, closet with washer and dryer, garage with epoxy flooring, built in cabinets and storage.The Vantis Club Features exercise machines, a resort-style pool with cabanas, outdoor fireplaces, pool table, & much more. There are many common BBQ areas and beautifully landscaped seating areas, so you can take in the mountain/city views & fireworks directly above on the 4th of July. This neighborhood sits on the hill just above the Aliso Viejo Town Center. Follow the brick path for a quick walk to restaurants, movie theaters, shops and more. Just minutes away from the best beaches, biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Meridian Drive have any available units?
6 Meridian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Meridian Drive have?
Some of 6 Meridian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Meridian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Meridian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Meridian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Meridian Drive offers parking.
Does 6 Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Meridian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Meridian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6 Meridian Drive has a pool.
Does 6 Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Meridian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Meridian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Meridian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
