6 Meridian Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room

View, View, View... This beautiful and private former Model home with endless upgrades is located in the upscale community of Vantis in Aliso Viejo. This gorgeous home with breathtaking views features 2 spacious master suites, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. All open concept living space is on one floor show casing a cozy fireplace in the living room, surround sound, balcony over looking the breath taking city light view and serene fountain in front, gourmet kitchen with high quality marble counter tops and designer back splash, stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space. Main master retreat features 2 closets with dividers, dual vanity with marble counter tops and a large marble shower. Other features include upgraded built in cabinets throughout the home, closet with washer and dryer, garage with epoxy flooring, built in cabinets and storage.The Vantis Club Features exercise machines, a resort-style pool with cabanas, outdoor fireplaces, pool table, & much more. There are many common BBQ areas and beautifully landscaped seating areas, so you can take in the mountain/city views & fireworks directly above on the 4th of July. This neighborhood sits on the hill just above the Aliso Viejo Town Center. Follow the brick path for a quick walk to restaurants, movie theaters, shops and more. Just minutes away from the best beaches, biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in Orange County.