6 Charlemont Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home has everything: charm, function and style. Perfectly situated in the desirable California Summit community in Aliso Viejo. Bright and sunny with soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Open floorplan with formal dining room living room combined, large remodeled gourmet kitchen, newly stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite counters. Cozy family room with fireplace, hard surface flooring throughout the first floor. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, double vanities and separate tub & shower. Three additional bedrooms on second floor. Enjoy the lush setting perfect for the California lifestyle. Close to hiking trails and beaches.