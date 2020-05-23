All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
6 Charlemont Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

6 Charlemont Drive

6 Charlemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6 Charlemont Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home has everything: charm, function and style. Perfectly situated in the desirable California Summit community in Aliso Viejo. Bright and sunny with soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Open floorplan with formal dining room living room combined, large remodeled gourmet kitchen, newly stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite counters. Cozy family room with fireplace, hard surface flooring throughout the first floor. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, walk-in closet, double vanities and separate tub & shower. Three additional bedrooms on second floor. Enjoy the lush setting perfect for the California lifestyle. Close to hiking trails and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Charlemont Drive have any available units?
6 Charlemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Charlemont Drive have?
Some of 6 Charlemont Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Charlemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Charlemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Charlemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Charlemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Charlemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Charlemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
