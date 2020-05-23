All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 58 Waxwing Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
58 Waxwing Ln
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

58 Waxwing Ln

58 Waxwing Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacove Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room. Upgrades include beautiful wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen with newer GE appliances. Spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling and large closets. The master bathroom features duel vanity sinks. Outdoor amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, beautiful trees, and several greenbelts located throughout the community. Nearby Seacove Park, includes a grass area which overlooks the pool. The community is close to the 73 Toll Road and the 5 Freeway. Enjoy shopping and eating at the Aliso Viejo Town Center which also includes a 20 screen movie theater! This listing is a 10 month lease with the option to renew in March 2020.

(RLNE4875296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Waxwing Ln have any available units?
58 Waxwing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 58 Waxwing Ln have?
Some of 58 Waxwing Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Waxwing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
58 Waxwing Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Waxwing Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln is pet friendly.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln offers parking.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln have a pool?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln has a pool.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln have accessible units?
No, 58 Waxwing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Waxwing Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Waxwing Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College