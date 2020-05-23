58 Waxwing Ln

Amenities

2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room. Upgrades include beautiful wood flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen with newer GE appliances. Spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling and large closets. The master bathroom features duel vanity sinks. Outdoor amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, beautiful trees, and several greenbelts located throughout the community. Nearby Seacove Park, includes a grass area which overlooks the pool. The community is close to the 73 Toll Road and the 5 Freeway. Enjoy shopping and eating at the Aliso Viejo Town Center which also includes a 20 screen movie theater! This listing is a 10 month lease with the option to renew in March 2020.



