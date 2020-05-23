45 Cinnamon Teal

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous upgraded light and airy ground level condo with two (dual) master suites each with it's own private bath. One master has a walk-in closet and the other has 2 mirrored closets. The bedrooms are separated by the open concept living/dining/kitchen space with tile floors and a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinetry and quartz counter tops. Private gated patio with outdoor full size laundry closet. 1 car garage + 1 dedicated space. No Pets and No Smoking inside or out. The community is a non-smoking community as of 1/1/19.