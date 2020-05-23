All apartments in Aliso Viejo
45 Cinnamon Teal
45 Cinnamon Teal

45 Cinnamon Teal · No Longer Available
Location

45 Cinnamon Teal, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous upgraded light and airy ground level condo with two (dual) master suites each with it's own private bath. One master has a walk-in closet and the other has 2 mirrored closets. The bedrooms are separated by the open concept living/dining/kitchen space with tile floors and a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinetry and quartz counter tops. Private gated patio with outdoor full size laundry closet. 1 car garage + 1 dedicated space. No Pets and No Smoking inside or out. The community is a non-smoking community as of 1/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have any available units?
45 Cinnamon Teal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 45 Cinnamon Teal have?
Some of 45 Cinnamon Teal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Cinnamon Teal currently offering any rent specials?
45 Cinnamon Teal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Cinnamon Teal pet-friendly?
No, 45 Cinnamon Teal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal offer parking?
Yes, 45 Cinnamon Teal does offer parking.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Cinnamon Teal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have a pool?
No, 45 Cinnamon Teal does not have a pool.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have accessible units?
No, 45 Cinnamon Teal does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Cinnamon Teal has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Cinnamon Teal have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Cinnamon Teal does not have units with air conditioning.
