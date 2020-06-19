All apartments in Aliso Viejo
42 Pamplona

42 Pamplona · No Longer Available
Location

42 Pamplona, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 3/23/20. Beautiful executive townhome with panoramic views and wrap around yard! End unit offering 2 stories with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the small gated community of Montelena! Step into the private large wrap around yard and enjoy the panoramic mountain & city light views from the hammock or the cozy seating area! Double door entry leads into the spacious living/family room combo with glass ember fireplace, recessed lights, travertine tile floors and slider doors to sunset rear yard! Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, microwave, glass door cabinets, wine rack and country kitchen dining area. Main floor 1/2 bath plus separate laundry room with full sized washer/dryer! Upstairs includes dual masters suites with soaring ceilings and wood floors! Primary master has stunning views and 2 closets! Master bath has dual vanities and oval bathtub! Long term rentals of 1 year includes 2 car garage & driveway! Short term rental includes furniture and two exterior driveway parking spaces right in front (no garage) Beautiful community with relaxing pool and spa just steps away! Minutes from AV Town Ctr with restaurants, movies & shopping! Lots of nearby hiking and biking trails! Close to toll road/frwy access for commutes in any direction! Aliso Viejo is just a quick drive from Laguna Beach as it's the first city just East of there! Relax and unwind in this beautiful, quiet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Pamplona have any available units?
42 Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 42 Pamplona have?
Some of 42 Pamplona's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
42 Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 42 Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 42 Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 42 Pamplona offers parking.
Does 42 Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Pamplona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 42 Pamplona has a pool.
Does 42 Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 42 Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.
