42 Pamplona

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Available 3/23/20. Beautiful executive townhome with panoramic views and wrap around yard! End unit offering 2 stories with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the small gated community of Montelena! Step into the private large wrap around yard and enjoy the panoramic mountain & city light views from the hammock or the cozy seating area! Double door entry leads into the spacious living/family room combo with glass ember fireplace, recessed lights, travertine tile floors and slider doors to sunset rear yard! Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, microwave, glass door cabinets, wine rack and country kitchen dining area. Main floor 1/2 bath plus separate laundry room with full sized washer/dryer! Upstairs includes dual masters suites with soaring ceilings and wood floors! Primary master has stunning views and 2 closets! Master bath has dual vanities and oval bathtub! Long term rentals of 1 year includes 2 car garage & driveway! Short term rental includes furniture and two exterior driveway parking spaces right in front (no garage) Beautiful community with relaxing pool and spa just steps away! Minutes from AV Town Ctr with restaurants, movies & shopping! Lots of nearby hiking and biking trails! Close to toll road/frwy access for commutes in any direction! Aliso Viejo is just a quick drive from Laguna Beach as it's the first city just East of there! Relax and unwind in this beautiful, quiet home!