41 Coronado Cay Lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Newly Remodeled!!! This beautiful townhome just underwent an extensive remodel and offers dual masters and a large brand new kitchen complete with new custom shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, decorative backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring. Dining room is conveniently situated and open to both the kitchen, living room and outdoor patio. This highly sought after floor plan also features two spacious bedrooms each with full ensuite bathrooms. There's even an upstairs laundry area plus new carpet and paint throughout. Wonderful end unit location with only one common wall. Direct access 2 car garage and a cozy outdoor patio. Conveniently located near the pool and extra guest parking. The Coronado tract is also close to shopping, restaurants, toll roads, beaches and more.