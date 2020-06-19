All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
41 Coronado Cay Lane
41 Coronado Cay Lane

41 Coronado Cay Ln · No Longer Available
Location

41 Coronado Cay Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Newly Remodeled!!! This beautiful townhome just underwent an extensive remodel and offers dual masters and a large brand new kitchen complete with new custom shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, decorative backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring. Dining room is conveniently situated and open to both the kitchen, living room and outdoor patio. This highly sought after floor plan also features two spacious bedrooms each with full ensuite bathrooms. There's even an upstairs laundry area plus new carpet and paint throughout. Wonderful end unit location with only one common wall. Direct access 2 car garage and a cozy outdoor patio. Conveniently located near the pool and extra guest parking. The Coronado tract is also close to shopping, restaurants, toll roads, beaches and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have any available units?
41 Coronado Cay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have?
Some of 41 Coronado Cay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Coronado Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41 Coronado Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Coronado Cay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41 Coronado Cay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 41 Coronado Cay Lane offers parking.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Coronado Cay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 41 Coronado Cay Lane has a pool.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 41 Coronado Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Coronado Cay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Coronado Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Coronado Cay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
